Homebuying intentions rebounded as new home sales recorded a second consecutive month of growth in May.

Australians seemed to have still been showing enthusiasm in homebuying despite the recent rate increases.

According to the Housing Industry Association (HIA), the sales of new homes across Australia increased for the second month in a row, up 9.4%.

This resulted in the sales over the last three months to grow 4.4% higher than the previous quarter.

HIA senior economist Tom Devitt said despite the increases, it is crucial to note that current sales relative to last year are still at depressed levels.

“Sales in the three months to May 2023 were more than 40% lower than in the year before when interest rates started to increase, and 25% lower than prior to the pandemic,” he said,

“This indicates that the slowdown in home building that is underway will continue for at least the next year.”

On an annual perspective, New South Wales reported the most substantial decline in sales due to the sensitivity of local homebuyers to rate movements.

In fact, new home sales are down 63.6% in New South Wales in May.

Sales of new homes over the period were also down in Queensland (52.9%), Victoria (46.6%), and South Australia (29.5%).

Of all states, only Western Australia saw an increase over the year at 19.4%.

Mr Devitt said rate increases will continue to hold down new sales and cause further cancellations as finance becomes unobtainable for an increasing number of buyers.

“The significant increase in the cost of land and construction across all jurisdictions over the past two years is compounding the impact of higher interest rates,” he said.

“The additional costs of compliance with the National Construction Code, that come into effect this year, will further increase the cost of new home construction and dampen demand further.”

Homebuying intentions rise

CommBank’s latest Household Spending Intentions Index showed a rebound in the sentiment for homebuying in May.

In fact, homebuying intentions rose 14.4% monthly after a large decline in April.

CommBank senior economist Belinda Allen said there was a large lift in home applications in May.

“However broader factors are at play — home prices are rising with strong demand due to rental shortages while new listings and stock on the market are also low leading to an abnormal situation where home prices are rising as interest rates continue to rise,” she said.

“Home prices have now risen for three consecutive months: March, April and May, and we now expect home prices to rise by 3% in 2023 and 5% in 2024.”

Buying a home or looking to refinance? The table below features home loans with some of the lowest interest rates on the market for owner occupiers.

Advertisement Variable Basic Cashback Home Loan (Principal and Interest) (LVR < 70%) Product Features Up to $4k cashback based on settled loan amount

No ongoing fees

Extra repayments & redraw facility Monthly repayments: $2,281 5.54% Advertised Rate (p.a.) 5.56% Comparison Rate* More details

Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of June 16, 2023.

-

Photo by FatCamera on Canva.