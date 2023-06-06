The previous rate hike did not deter the rebound in home prices.

The Reserve Bank of Australia made its 12th hike this tightening cycle, hiking the cash rate to 4.10%.

This marks the highest level of cash rate since April 2012.

Of the economists from the major banks, only those from ANZ and NAB projected the RBA to lift the cash rate this month.

PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh said one of the biggest deciding factors for the RBA would be the core inflation pressures.

“The latest monthly inflation reading indicated an acceleration in inflation momentum — this was considered against signs the substantial tightening already pushed through is weighing on economic activity,” she said.

“Consumer spending and employment growth are slowing, while business surveys indicate weaker conditions are expected in the coming months as economic activity slows.”

Meanwhile, the labour market remains tight. In fact, despite the unemployment rate rising, it remains close to multi-decade lows.

“The pipeline of wage increases in the public sector and minimum wage decision are expected to maintain wages pressure, potentially fuelling inflation to remain elevated — the risk of a wage-price spiral is an ongoing concern for the central bank,” Ms Creagh said.

“This gave the RBA headroom to further raise the cash rate, reaffirming its commitment to overcome the challenge of high inflation and anchoring inflation expectations.”

It is interesting, however, that the previous rate hike by the RBA in May did not deter the current home price rebound.

“Strong demand relative to stock on market is seeing home prices lift, and offsetting the downward pressure from continued interest rate rises.

“The pace of price rises may slow with interest rates lifting further, particularly if the flow of new stock coming to market increases. However, the factors precipitating stronger housing demand – population growth and tight rental markets – remain alongside an undersupply of new homes. This may see home prices to continue to lift in the months ahead.”

More to come...