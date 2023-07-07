Brisbane and Perth remained the top spot for auctions, with their clearance rates still at a high.

Australians are becoming more interested in participating in auctions, with the number of people attending ramping up as property listings fall.

According to Apollo Auctions, there was an average of 62% of active bidders at auction around the nation in June. Meanwhile, clearance rates were steady at 66%, significantly stronger than the 49.5% level recorded exactly a year ago.

Apollo Auctions director Justin Nickerson said the days of solo auctions are already well behind Australia.

“Overall, we saw an average of nearly 36 people attending auctions nationwide, with a healthy average of 3.76 registered bidders recorded as well,” he said.

Brisbane and Perth continue to dominate the best auction clearance results, recording 70.40% and 75%, respectively.

In terms of the highest share of active bidding, the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales was the standout, reporting an average of 75% in June.

Mr Nickerson said the limited options in the market and the surge of new demand coming from some half a million new overseas migrants are positive indicators for anyone considering selling through auction.

Here’s a summary of the performance of the markets being monitored by Apollo Auctions: