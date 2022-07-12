Homeowners in these suburbs could potentially save at least $69,000 over the life of their loan if they refinance.

Mortgage holders who are looking for a sign to refinance should consider looking at how their suburbs are performing under the current market conditions before deciding, according to a new study.

Reduce Home Loan’s latest study identified 20 “mortgage belt” suburbs in Australia where buyers would be able to save when they refinance.

State Suburb Total savings (over the life of the loan) by refinancing Houses with a mortgage VIC Point Cook $175,501 11,754 VIC Craigieburn $152,101 11,201 VIC Tarneit $152,101 9,597 VIC Berwick $188,591 8,267 WA Baldivis $98,469 7,808 VIC Sunbury $144,075 7,134 NSW Kellyville $295,560 7,096 VIC Werribee $143,266 6,896 NSW Dubbo $98,405 6,613 VIC Truganina $154,011 6,509 VIC Clyde North $157,910 6,394 WA Canning Vale $144,306 6,236 VIC Melbourne $69,031 6,135 VIC Doreen $158,938 6,107 VIC Narre Warren South $174,359 5,994 NSW Orange $110,922 5,860 VIC Hoppers Crossing $148,041 5,783 VIC Rowville $206,180 5,523 NSW Castle Hill $361,427 5,464 VIC Wyndham Vale $130,133 5,387

In identifying the suburbs, the study assumed that buyers had purchased a home in June 2019 at the median price during that time, borrowed 90% of the purchase price, and had taken out a three-year fixed loan at an average rate of 3.84%.

To calculate the potential savings, the study considered the following factors:

Median price of the property in June 2022

Estimated equity and outstanding balance

A revert rate of 4.75%

The study included 20 suburbs where many houses are still mortgaged — 14 of these suburbs are in Victoria.

Homeowners in all suburbs in the ranking can potentially save at least $69,000 over the life of their loan, assuming they have 27 years left on their mortgage.

Reduce Home Loan general manager Josh Beitz said the study allows borrowers to look at how much borrowers, particularly those whose fixed terms are expiring, can save when they refinance.

“Some borrowers who have reverted, or will soon revert, from a fixed to a variable loan might find themselves on a higher interest rate, which, of course, would be concerning,” he said.

“Lenders always assess borrowers at higher interest rates, so as rates keep increasing, people's borrowing power will be reduced — as a result, many borrowers will be locked out of refinancing.”

Mr Beitz said borrowers should consider refinancing to a comparable loan with a lower interest rate to prevent them from being mortgage prisoners who are unable to escape the uptrend in interest rates.

“Refinancing now could potentially add up to a saving of tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan,” he said.

“More importantly, it might make the difference to some people being able to keep their home or being forced to sell it in a depressed market.”

—

Photo by @mediamodifier on Unsplash.