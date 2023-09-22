While those refinancing can indeed secure substantial savings, it is essential to bear in mind the associated costs.

Refinancing could potentially yield significant savings for many homeowners struggling to keep up with their repayments.

GSC Finance Solutions housing expert and mortgage broker Matt Turner (pictured) the current market conditions, despite being uncertain, provide an opportunity for many borrowers to snap up a better deal with their lender.

“Banks are hungry to retain business at the moment so there is a real push from banks to negotiate on rates to keep you on board — our clients, for instance, has saved an average of $2,000 per annum just by having us negotiate with their lender,” he told Your Mortgage.

“There is a cost to do this, approximately $800, so you will need to evaluate whether the reduced interest rate will be enough to make the refinance worthwhile.”

Mr Turner said borrowers can also benefit from lower repayments when hunting for the best deal.

“We have a client who refinanced their investment property from a low-tier lender and saved 3% per annum — this was a $10,000 per annum saving for them based on a modest loan and shows that taking action on the problem sooner rather than later can really benefit,” he said.

However, Mr Turner said it is best to avoid fixed-rate home loans at the moment given their current conditions versus variable-rate loans.

“Avoiding fixed rates at the moment is another smart move as these are typically much higher than a variable rate currently — however, fixed rates have recently started decreasing which is a leading indicator that variable rates will reduce soon,” he said.

In an earlier Your Mortgage story, Finch Financial Services founder Julian Finch emphasised the importance of homeowners closely monitoring economic developments, especially inflation, when contemplating fixed-rate mortgages.

“While inflation appears to be cooling and moving in the right direction, there is still scope for some market volatility. While everyone is hoping that rates continue to go down, the reality is that the world economy is in the midst of some fundamental shifts,” he said.

Mr Turner said utilising an offset account to reduce interest costs or moving to interest-only repayment terms are also smart strategies that can provide relief to borrowers currently struggling.

“Some lenders have reduced the buffers for some clients that will allow them to increase the affordability to refinance, this is a case-by-case basis but it certainly helps those in mortgage prison to refinance and get a better deal on their home loans,” he said.

While not advisable, Mr Turner said extending a loan term back to 30 years can is also a benefit of refinancing.

“This is not always advisable, but it can dramatically reduce the repayment costs. You need to seek financial advice, however, if you want to extend your loan term.

“For investors, a new interest only term can help, as not paying back the principal will always reduce the rates.”

Buying a home or looking to refinance? The table below features home loans with some of the lowest interest rates on the market for owner occupiers.

Advertisement Variable Home Loan (LVR < 90%) Product Features Low rates for purchase and refinancing

Simple online application process

No fees, unlimited redraws, 0.10% offset Monthly repayments: $2,344 5.79% Advertised Rate (p.a.) 5.81% Comparison Rate* More details

Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of September 22, 2023.

-

Photo by alexskopje on Canva.