New loan volumes also dipped below 100,000 — something not seen since the onset of the pandemic.

Refinancing activity has outpaced that for new loans for the first time since early 2020 as mortgage borrowers navigate the rising interest-rate environment.

PEXA Mortgage Insights Report, which covers loan trends in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, showed that there were more refinances over the first quarter of the year than there were new loan applications.

Over the March quarter, 98,527 refinances were completed in the states, higher than the 96,767 new loans issued during the same period. This is the first time that refinance volumes eclipsed the new loan activity since early 2020.

New loans had not previously gone below 100,000 in a quarter since June 2020, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PEXA head of research Mike Gill said financial headwinds are putting a strain on borrowers, which drives refinancing activity across the biggest states.

“This elevated refinancing activity is likely to continue due to the unusually high number of fixed-term loans that will be expiring in the next two years,” he said.

“It will also likely be supported by the central bank strongly flagging the possibility of more rises later this year, in order to bring inflation closer to the target band of 2-3%.”

Advertisement

Buying a home or looking to refinance? The table below features home loans with some of the lowest interest rates on the market for owner occupiers.

Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of May 5, 2023.

Top states for refinancing

Of all states, Victoria witnessed the highest volume of refinancing activity during the quarter, hitting around 35,000 which was up 29.7% from last year.

However, Western Australia posted the biggest gain in refinancing activity, up 35.9% year-on-year to 10,943.

While the median refinanced loan amount across the four states was largely unchanged over the past year, New South Wales still recorded the highest level at $492,000.

Here are the other highlights of the PEXA Mortgage Insights Report:

All states posted declines in new loan applications over the quarter.

Despite the decline, Queensland reported the highest volume of residential new loans during the quarter, followed by Victoria and New South Wales.

The highest average loan amount for new loans was in New South Wales at $852,782. This, however, was down 8.4% compared to last year.

A total of $54.2bn in new residential lending was issued during the quarter across the four states.

-

Photo by relif on Canva.