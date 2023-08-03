The growth expectations are based on the forecast signalling that the cash rate is nearing its peak.

Despite the rate increases impacting the borrowing power of many homebuyers, national property prices are still expected to realise up to 5% growth by the end 2023.

PropTrack’s latest forecast said 2023’s overall price growth would range between 2% to 5%.

PropTrack director of economic research Cameron Kusher said this forecast builds on the performance of the housing market over the first half of the year when it hit 2.3% growth.

“The property market has seen a turnaround this year with six consecutive months of property price growth. Limited supply of available properties for sale was a key factor contributing to buyer competition and price growth,” he said.

“We saw price increases despite rising interest rates and reduced borrowing capacities and anticipate moderate price increases to continue over the coming months.”

According to PropTrack’s forecast, capital cities are expected to drive the growth, with their prices slated to increase between 3% and 6%.