A report from PropTrack revealed the suburbs that witnessed the highest six-month growth in median value over the first half of the year.

During the first six months of 2023, national property prices have increased by 2.3%. However, the growth has been more significant in certain suburbs, with some experiencing as much as a 14.4% rise in median house value.

In the house segment, Hurlstone Park in Sydney’s Inner West achieved the highest growth at 14.4%, with its median value reaching $2.04m.

Following closely is Fairlight in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, where the median value of a home rose 13.4% to $3.68m.

Smithfield Plains in Adelaide North ranked third — despite hitting a 13.1% growth, its median price remained affordable at $378,000.

Here’s the complete list of suburbs with the biggest gains in median house values over the first six months of 2023:

Biggest gainers in house values – H1 2023