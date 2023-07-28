A report from PropTrack revealed the suburbs that witnessed the highest six-month growth in median value over the first half of the year.
During the first six months of 2023, national property prices have increased by 2.3%. However, the growth has been more significant in certain suburbs, with some experiencing as much as a 14.4% rise in median house value.
In the house segment, Hurlstone Park in Sydney’s Inner West achieved the highest growth at 14.4%, with its median value reaching $2.04m.
Following closely is Fairlight in Sydney’s Northern Beaches, where the median value of a home rose 13.4% to $3.68m.
Smithfield Plains in Adelaide North ranked third — despite hitting a 13.1% growth, its median price remained affordable at $378,000.
Here’s the complete list of suburbs with the biggest gains in median house values over the first six months of 2023:
Biggest gainers in house values – H1 2023
|
Suburb
|
SA4 Region
|
Current median value ($)
|
6-month change (%)
|
Hurlstone Park
|
Sydney - Inner West
|
2.04m
|
14.4
|
Fairlight
|
Sydney - Northern Beaches
|
3.68m
|
13.4
|
Smithfield Plains
|
Adelaide - North
|
378,000
|
13.1
|
Kings Langley
|
Sydney - Blacktown
|
1.42m
|
13.1
|
Biggenden
|
Wide Bay
|
309,000
|
13.0
|
Andrews Farm
|
Adelaide - North
|
470,000
|
12.4
|
Elizabeth North
|
Adelaide - North
|
353,000
|
12.3
|
Davoren Park
|
Adelaide - North
|
360,000
|
12.3
|
Brookdale
|
Perth - South East
|
369,000
|
12.1
|
Manly
|
Sydney - Northern Beaches
|
4.67m
|
12.1
Across the unit markets, Sydney suburbs topped the list, hitting gains of up to 12.7% during the first half of the year. Six of the top 10 suburbs for unit price gains during the period were from Sydney.
Biggest gainers in unit values – H1 2023
|
Suburb
|
SA4 Region
|
Current median value ($)
|
6-month change (%)
|
Forest Lodge
|
Sydney - City and Inner South
|
1.20m
|
12.7
|
Kirribilli
|
Sydney - North Sydney and Hornsby
|
1.88m
|
12.5
|
Haymarket
|
Sydney - City and Inner South
|
1.02m
|
12.5
|
Palm Cove
|
Cairns
|
558,000
|
12.5
|
Christie Downs
|
Adelaide - South
|
460,000
|
11.9
|
Millers Point
|
Sydney - City and Inner South
|
1.84m
|
11.8
|
Point Piper
|
Sydney - Eastern Suburbs
|
5.61m
|
11.4
|
Lavender Bay
|
Sydney - North Sydney and Hornsby
|
1.40m
|
11.2
|
Brisbane City
|
Brisbane Inner City
|
596,000
|
11.0
|
Newcastle West
|
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie
|
796,000
|
11.0
