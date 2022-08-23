expat-loan-from-Brighten.png

Non-bank lender Brighten launched a new mortgage product catered to Australian expats who are returning home.

Brighten Elevate is designed for Australian citizens or permanent residents with acceptable foreign currency income. It can also be for Australian temporary residents with income in Australian dollars or an acceptable foreign currency.

Brighten head of distribution Natalie Sheehan said the new loan product is perfect for executives moving back to Australia, new migrant families of young professionals, and expats working overseas but want to purchase an investment property or a home to reside in when they visit Australia.

“We are also seeing an increase in demand from expat Australians for investment properties due to Australia’s relatively stable economic performance in comparison to global markets,” she said.

Figures from the ABS show there has been a surge of 116% in the growth of long-term non-resident returning over the last 12 months to June 2022.

Here are some of the features of the Brighten Elevate Loan Product:

Loan Purpose

The loan can be used to purchase a home or an investment property. It can also be used to refinance an existing mortgage or to release equity in an existing property.

Repayment Types

Principal and Interest or Interest-only for up to five years

Interest Rate

Variable Rates only

Loan Size

Minimum of $50,000

Maximum of $2 million

Loan-to-value ratio

Maximum of 80%

Loan Term

Up to 30 years

Repayment Method

Direct Debt, BPAY, Pay Anyone

Here are the documentary requirements depending on employment type:

PAYG Employees
  • Two consecutive months of pay slips
  • Three-month bank statements showing salary paid by employer

Self-Employed
  • Recent Financial Statements covering the last two years, including business/trust and personal income tax returns
  • Latest two years ATO Notice Assessments

Photo by Ibrar Hussain on Canva

Collections: