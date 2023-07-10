A new report from Suburbtrends identified the top affordable locations across Australia possessing robust desirability and investment potential.

Suburbtrends founder Kent Lardner said the list would allow investors to identify affordable markets that can align with their goals.

“With the possibility of interest rates reaching a turning point, many investors who have been adopting a cautious wait-and-see approach in the past 12 months might find their interest reignited,” he said.

Here are the top 20 suburbs under $500,000 with the strongest capital growth potential and high desirability:

Suburb Median Price Projected Growth Score Merbein, Vic 285,000 515,000 86.92 Merbein South, Vic 285,000 515,000 83.03 Birdwoodton, Vic 285,000 515,000 81.83 North Wagga Wagga, NSW 485,000 700,000 78.04 Churchill, Qld 475,000 610,000 76.02 Estella, NSW 485,000 700,000 75.09 Raceview, Qld 475,000 590,000 73.74 Boorooma, NSW 485,000 700,000 73.02 Swan Hill, Vic 337,000 540,000 71.68 Brassall, Qld 480,000 600,000 71.41 Yamanto, Qld 475,000 610,000 71.16 Compton, SA 277,000 450,000 70.59 Suttontown, SA 277,000 450,000 70.57 Mount Austin, NSW 417,500 637,500 68.68 Tolland, NSW 417,500 637,000 68.55 Ebbw Vale, Qld 400,000 510,000 67.67 Anketell, WA 413,500 507,000 66.51 Ob Flat, SA 271,000 540,000 66.25 Worrolong, SA 271,000 540,000 65.53 Lake Albert, NSW 494,000 703,000 64.88

The suburbs above are identified based on a wide range of factors such as long-term and short-term trends, supply and demand indicators, rental market dynamics, and affordability measures.

To be able to come up with the score, Suburbtrends used the following variables: five-year and quarterly price changes, inventory trend and forecast, days on market, vacancy, yield, rent trend, and affordability.

The top-scoring suburbs present opportunities for both buyers and investors to benefit from positive price trends, strong demand, and favourable affordability measures.

“Buyers can find desirable properties within their budget, while investors can identify areas with the potential for long-term growth and rental income,” Mr Lardner said.

However, it is crucial to note that the desirability of the suburbs included in the list is only based on market performance. Factors such as amenities, transportation infrastructure, crime rates, and school quality were not considered for the study but could heavily influence the desirability of a suburb.

“The provided score serves as an excellent starting point, enabling investors to conduct research on suburbs they may not have previously considered. By leveraging this information, investors can make informed decisions and potentially uncover new investment opportunities,” Mr Lardner said.

Buying a home or looking to refinance? The table below features home loans with some of the lowest interest rates on the market for owner occupiers.

Advertisement Variable Basic Cashback Home Loan (Principal and Interest) (LVR < 70%) Product Features Up to $4k cashback based on settled loan amount

No ongoing fees

Extra repayments & redraw facility Monthly repayments: $2,344 5.79% Advertised Rate (p.a.) 5.81% Comparison Rate* More details

Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of July 10, 2023.

-

Photo by Westersoe on Canva.