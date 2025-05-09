CommBank slashes lowest variable mortgage rate

Australia's largest lender has dropped the rate on its Digi Home Loan product to 5.84% p.a. – matching those offered by competitors.

The product's lowest rate was cut by six basis points this week, dropping from 5.90% p.a. to 5.84% p.a. (comparison rate 5.97% p.a.) for borrowers with loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) of 60% or less.

CommBank's Digi Home Loan is available only to those applying directly via CommBank's website, with both purchasers and borrowers refinancing new-to-bank loans eligible.

While the lowest rate is reserved for owner-occupiers with deposits or equity of at least 40%, borrowers with smaller deposits can still access competitive rates under the same product.

The following rates are those currently advertised on the product for both owner-occupiers and investors making principal and interest repayments:

Borrower Max LVR Rate Comp rate* Owner-occupier 60% 5.84% 5.97% 70% 5.87% 6.00% 80% 5.89% 6.02% Investor 60% 6.03% 6.16% 70% 6.06% 6.19% 80% 6.16% 6.29%

Advertisement

In the market for a competitive home loan? Here's are some of the lowest rate options available now:

Loan purpose Refinancing Loan amount Update resultsUpdate Compare RatesFeaturesFeesOther Filters Lender Home Loan Interest Rate Comparison Rate* Monthly Repayment Repayment type Rate Type Offset Redraw Ongoing Fees Upfront Fees Max LVR Lump Sum Repayment Additional Repayments Split Loan Option Features Link Compare Promoted Product Disclosure loans.com.au loans.com.au Variable Home Loan P&I <90% 5.79% p.a. 5.83% p.a. $2,931 Principal & Interest Variable $0 $530 90% Available for purchase or refinance, min10% deposit needed to qualify.

No application, ongoing monthly or annual fees.

Dedicated loan specialist throughout the loan application. More details Compare Promoted Disclosure Ubank (part of NAB) Ubank (part of NAB) Neat home loan - max. 60% LVR (Owner occupied, Principal and interest) 5.84% p.a. 5.86% p.a. $2,947 Principal & Interest Variable $0 $250 60% Easy application. Fast approval. No annual fee.

Unlimited additional repayments free of charge.

Redraw freely - Access your additional payments. More details Compare Promoted Disclosure Unloan Unloan Variable Rate Home Loan LVR < 80% 5.74% p.a. 5.65% p.a. $2,915 Principal & Interest Variable $0 $0 80% A low-rate variable home loan from a 100% online lender.

Backed by the Commonwealth Bank. More details Compare Disclosure Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of . Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning

How does CommBank's digital-only home loan stack up?

CommBank's latest cut sees its online-only product advertising similar rates as the digital home loan offerings of Westpac and ANZ.

Though, both Westpac and ANZ only advertise digital-only mortgages to direct-to-bank applicants refinancing existing loans, with purchasers deemed ineligible.

Here's how the lowest rates offered from each of Australia's big four banks stack up:

Bank Product LVR Rate Comp rate* CommBank Digi Home Loan 60% 5.84% 5.97% Westpac Flexi First home loan

(online-only refinancing applications) 70% 5.84% 5.85% NAB Base Variable Rate Home Loan 95% 6.19% 6.23% ANZ ANZ Plus Home Loan 80% 5.84% 5.85%

CommBank's Digi Home Loan will soon celebrate its first birthday, having been launched in May 2024.

Borrowers turning to the product will face a $300 establishment fee and a $10 monthly service fee, though this could be negated with a $10 monthly cashback if Yello Homeowner eligibility is met.

It can also come with a linked offset account for an extra $10 per month.

CommBank cuts amid expectations of RBA rate drop

CommBank's rate cut comes as its economics team maintains its forecast that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut the cash rate by 25 basis points later this month.

While the Labor party's re-election didn't alter that outlook, the bank did revise down its GDP forecast.

"We have not made changes to our economic forecasts or RBA call as a result of the Labor party retaining Government," CommBank head of Australian economics Gareth Aird said on Thursday.

"Monetary policy is restrictive and the case to continue to normalise the cash rate is sound.

"But we still expect the RBA to take a gradual approach in normalising the cash rate given underlying inflation is essentially tracking in line with its forecasts."