The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy board will meet on Monday to make its next cash rate move, with its decision to be announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

While the July meeting was once widely expected to result in a hold, opinions have been skewed by the recent data flow.

A downside inflation surprise and sluggish retail sales figures led the three big four banks previously tipping a hold to pivot, with the entire quartet now forecasting a 25 basis point cut.

That would mean Australian borrowers could realise back-to-back rate cuts, leaving the cash rate at 3.60% – down from its current 3.85%.

Amid this backdrop, three banking brands adjusted home loan rates, with ANZ lopping as much as 50 basis points from its fixed rate lineup.

ANZ cuts fixed home loan rates by up to 50bp

The smallest of the big banks, ANZ, dropped the lowest fixed rates out of the four majors this week, with rates starting from 5.19% p.a.

That rate is available for owner-occupiers fixing their rate for two years, making principal and interest repayments, with loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) of 80% or less (6.44% p.a. comparison rate*).

Meanwhile, the biggest haircuts were realised by investors making interest only repayments, with one-year fixed rates for those with LVRs of 80% or more reduced by 50 basis points to 6.04% p.a. (7.38% p.a. comparison rate*).

Read more: ANZ slashes home loan rates to as low as 5.19%

The bank's new rates were published just hours before its economics team announced it had adjusted its forecast for the RBA's July meeting – making it the last of the majors to tip a rate cut.

AMP hikes variable mortgage rates

AMP joined in with ANZ in cutting fixed rates while simultaneously lifting variable rates.

It dropped fixed rates to as low as 5.19% p.a. – available on its Professional Package home loan to owner-occupiers with LVRs of 80% or less fixing their rate for two years and making principal and interest repayments (6.53% p.a. comparison rate*).

Meanwhile, AMP also unveiled new variable rates on its Basic Home Loan product:

Borrower LVR Change New rate Comp rate*
Owner-occupier ≤60% +25bp 6.99% 7.04%
60–80% +25bp 7.09% 7.14%
80–90% +25bp 7.39% 7.44%
Investor ≤60% +25bp 7.24% 7.29%
60–80% +25bp 7.29% 7.34%
80–90% +25bp 7.77% 7.82%

Bank Australia unveils 5.04% p.a. green investment rate

Finally, environmentally-conscious Bank Australia dropped rates across many products this week.

The stand out change was applied to its Clean Energy home loan for property investors, available to those building a new, sustainable home.

Eligible borrowers turning to the loan and fixing their rate for three years may now be able to access a 5.04% p.a. interest rate (5.74% p.a. comparison rate*).

To qualify, properties must:

  • Be all-electric and have a minimum NatHERS rating of 7.5 stars
  • Be valued under $2.5 million
  • Be built within the last 18 months
  • Include solar panels (for freestanding homes)

The product's notably low rate is thanks in part to support from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, which is backed by the Federal Government.

Owner-occupiers turning to the product can realise a three-year fixed rate of 4.74% p.a. (5.58% p.a. comparison rate*).

Advertisement

Update resultsUpdate
Filters
LenderHome LoanInterest Rate Comparison Rate* Monthly Repayment Repayment type Rate Type Offset Redraw Ongoing Fees Upfront Fees Max LVR Lump Sum Repayment Extra Repayments Split Loan Option TagsFeaturesLinkComparePromoted ProductDisclosure
5.54% p.a.
5.58% p.a.
$2,852
Principal & Interest
Variable
$0
$530
90%
  • Owner Occupier
  • Variable
  • Principal & Interest
  • 10% Min Deposit
  • Redraw
  • Extra Repayments
  • More details
  • Available for purchase or refinance, min 10% deposit needed to qualify.
  • No application, ongoing monthly or annual fees.
  • Dedicated loan specialist throughout the loan application.
 Disclosure
5.49% p.a.
5.40% p.a.
$2,836
Principal & Interest
Variable
$0
$0
80%
  • Built and funded by CommBank
  • Owner Occupier
  • Variable
  • Principal & Interest
  • 20% Min Deposit
  • Redraw
  • More details
  • A low-rate variable home loan from a 100% online lender.
  • Backed by the Commonwealth Bank.
 Disclosure
5.64% p.a.
5.68% p.a.
$2,883
Principal & Interest
Variable
$0
$530
90%
  • Owner Occupier
  • Variable
  • Principal & Interest
  • 10% Min Deposit
  • Offset
  • Redraw
  • Extra Repayments
  • More details
  • Available for purchase or refinance, min 10% deposit needed to qualify.
  • No application, ongoing monthly or annual fees.
  • Quick and easy online application process.
 Disclosure
Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning

Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of .

Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning

Image by Kate Darmody on Unsplash

Collections: