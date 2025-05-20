Westpac will reduce its variable home loan rates in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lower the cash rate to 3.85% at its May meeting. 

The change will see Westpac pass on the full 25 basis point reduction to both new and existing variable-rate home loan customers.

That could see the bank's lowest advertised variable rate fall to 5.59% p.a., down from 5.84% p.a., on its Flexi First Option Home Loan for eligible refinancers.

For a homeowner with a $500,000 mortgage, the change could reduce monthly repayments by nearly $80 – from $2,947 to $2,867 – a saving of more than $950 per year.

Westpac follows CommBank, NAB, and ANZ in announcing its response to the RBA's cut, while other major lenders are expected to reveal their positions soon.

The rate cut will benefit both owner-occupiers and investors on variable rates.

The bank is the only big four bank that automatically lowers homeowners' mortgage repayments on the back of a rate cut, though borrowers shouldn't assume that will be the case as it can depend on certain conditions.

Customers on fixed rate home loans won't see any change unless they roll off to a variable rate in the near future.

The announcement comes just one month after Westpac made adjustments to its offset home loan offerings, slashing more than 100 basis points from rates on the coveted line up.

The bank also launched the competitive refinancing rate on its Flexi First Option mortgage product in March, sparking whispers of a refinancing war that hasn't yet materialised.

Westpac is encouraging any customers experiencing financial difficulty to reach out, with hardship support available through the bank's dedicated assistance channels.

See how other lenders are responding to the RBA's May rate cut: Your Mortgage rolling coverage

