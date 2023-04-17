What are the potential consequences of being a guarantor to a home loan borrower?

The increasing costs of living and the rising interest rates are compelling many home loan borrowers to turn to the bank of mum and dad — what should parents keep in mind when agreeing to becoming guarantors?

Parental or family guarantees refer to the facility of using a parent’s or family member’s equity in their home as a security against a mortgage loan being taken by another member of the family.

With a guarantee from their parents, for instance, first-home buyers can already enter the housing market without needing to save for the typical 20% home loan deposit.

Guarantees also allow homebuyers to borrow more for their home purchase.

Zippy Financial director and principal broker Louisa Sanghera said parents who are willing to help their children with their home loan applications must be aware of the potential consequences of being a guarantor.

“Guarantees come with potential positives and negatives for both parties, which means everyone needs to understand the commitment they are undertaking,” she said.

Ms Sanghera said around 40% of 25- to 34-year-olds expect to depend on the bank of mum and dad to achieve homeownership.

“There are pros and cons with using this mortgage facility, which I always recommend everyone understands thoroughly before proceeding with this option,” she said.

Here are seven things parents must know before agreeing to becoming a guarantor:

When using a property as a security, the borrower does not need a big deposit for their mortgage loan application. Having a family guarantee can potentially mean avoiding having to pay or reducing the cost of lenders mortgage insurance. Parents bear no cost when they are chosen as the guarantor for a home loan as long as the borrower consistently makes repayments. Once the borrower was able to build enough equity in their home (usually when their loan is at an 80% loan-to-value ratio), the guarantor can already be released from the agreement. When the borrower defaults on their mortgage, the guarantor is liable for the entire sum that they have promised to cover, which is the amount over the 80% LVR. The guarantor’s borrowing capacity and ability to guarantee other home loans are diminished during the guarantee period. The guarantor could be putting their own home at risk when they are unable to repay the initial sum guaranteed when the borrower defaults.

