The Reserve Bank has increased the cash rate to 2.60%. Find out if your lender is passing on the increase.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked the cash rate by 25 basis points in October, pushing the official cash rate to a new high of 2.60%.

But don't sit around waiting for your bank to send you an email or a letter informing you if they’ve passed on the rate increase. Your Mortgage will provide regular updates on which lenders are passing on the rate increase to variable rate home loans, as they are announced.

Which lenders have passed on the October RBA rate rise?

All interest rate increases listed below are for variable rates only and refer to lenders' responses to the RBA rate rise on 4 October 2022.

This page was last updated on 4 October 2022



Featured

Big 4

Banks

Macquarie

Rate Change: +25 bps

Effective from: 14 October

Applies to: Variable rate home loans

NAB

Rate Change: +25 bps

Effective from: 14 October

Applies to: Variable rate home loans

Westpac

Rate Change: +25 bps

Effective from: 18 October

Applies to: Variable rate home loans