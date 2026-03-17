RBA MARCH 2026 - NAB will lift variable home loan rates on 27 March after RBA hike

NAB will raise its variable home loan interest rates by 25 basis points after the RBA increased the cash rate in March.

The bank has confirmed its updated rates will take effect from 27 March, consistent with its typical approach of adjusting rates 10 days after an RBA decision.

NAB’s lowest advertised rate - offered on its Basic variable rate home loan - is expected to rise from 5.94% p.a. to 6.19% p.a.

For a borrower with a $500,000, 30‑year mortgage, the change could increase monthly repayments by around $80.

“We know another rate increase will be challenging for many Australians, particularly in the context of ongoing cost-of-living pressures,” NAB personal banking executive Ana Marinkovic said.

“Many customers have built buffers over time by paying more than the minimum when they can, which can provide some breathing room as rates rise. But we know that won’t be the case for everyone.”

The RBA’s latest decision comes in the wake of several recent fixed‑rate adjustments, with NAB lifting some fixed rates in late January.

Its lowest fixed rate is now 5.74% p.a. (6.32% p.a. - 6.50% comparison rate*), advertised to eligible borrowers fixing for one year.

NAB is the first of the big four banks to hike rates in full following the RBA's March move.

What could a rate hike mean for your wallet? Mortgage Repayment Calculator

Customers should check how their repayments will be handled once NAB’s rate change takes effect.

Borrowers who make manual repayments or rely on a fixed transfer amount may need to adjust their payment to ensure it meets the new minimum.

Homeowners who continued paying above the minimum during the 2025 rate‑cutting cycle may notice little or no change to what leaves their account each month, even after 27 March, as their existing repayment amount may still exceed their new minimum repayment.

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