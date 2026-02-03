NAB to lift mortgage rates from 13 February

NAB will increase variable home loan interest rates by 25 basis points in response to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest cash rate hike.

The big four bank has confirmed the new rates will take effect from 13 February , maintaining its 10 day implementation window from prior cash rate changes.

Lowest NAB interest rate expected to rise to 5.94%

A 25 basis point increase is expected to see NAB’s lowest advertised variable mortgage rate - that on its Base Variable Home Loan - rise from 5.69% p.a. (5.73% p.a. comparison rate*) to 5.94% p.a.

For a borrower with a $500,000 mortgage over 30 years, that change could lift monthly repayments by around $80.

Around eight in ten NAB borrowers didn't adjust their home loan rates lower following the RBA's February 2025 rate cut.

“Customers have shown that paying above the minimum can help build a repayment buffer, providing valuable breathing room when rates rise while helping to reduce interest over the life of the loan,” NAB executive for personal banking Paul Carter said.

“For anyone who is feeling under pressure, the most important step is to reach out early. There are options available, and we’re here to help.”

The latest rate change follows two fixed rate hikes posted by the bank in recent months , lifting its lowest fixed rate to 5.79% p.a. (6.24% p.a. comparison rate*).

NAB joins CommBank, Westpac, and ANZ in passing on the full RBA rate move to its variable rate home loan customers.

What could a rate hike mean for your wallet? Mortgage Repayment Calculator

What do NAB home loan borrowers need to know?

While NAB will increase the interest rates charged on eligible loans, borrowers should confirm what happens to their repayments once the change takes effect.

Customers who pay manually (or via a fixed transfer amount) may need to update their payment so it meets at least the new minimum repayment.

Paying above the minimum can reduce interest over time - but households looking for immediate relief may need to review spending or seek options such as refinancing.

Borrowers who didn't adjust their repayments in line with lower interest rates in 2025 might find they've got a built-in buffer against the bank's upcoming rate move.

