RBA MARCH 2026 - Here's when ANZ will lift variable rates after RBA hike

ANZ will pass on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest cash rate hike on 27 March, following the central bank’s decision to lift the cash rate.

The change will see a further 25 basis points added to ANZ’s variable home loan rates, affecting both owner‑occupiers and investors.

The timing would be consistent with ANZ’s recent approach to implementing cash rate changes 10 days after an RBA announcement.

The central bank revealed it had hiked the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% on 17 March.

That increase is expected to lift ANZ’s lowest advertised variable rate, that on the ANZ Plus home loan, from 5.75% p.a. to 6.00% p.a. for eligible refinancers.

For a borrower with a $500,000, 30‑year mortgage, monthly principal and interest repayments could rise by roughly $80.

“We recognise the pressure higher home lending rates can place on household budgets, and we know customers will want to understand more about what this change means for them,” ANZ Australia retail executive Pedro Rodeia said.

He encouraged customers worried about their repayments to get in touch with the bank as soon as possible.

ANZ joins CommBank, Westpac, and NAB in confirming its intention to pass on the March rate move in full.

It follows a period of fixed‑rate adjustments at the bank, with ANZ increasing certain fixed rates by up to 50 basis points in February , positioning its lowest fixed rate at 5.79% p.a. (6.56% p.a. comparison rate*).

What could a rate hike mean for your wallet? Mortgage Repayment Calculator

Customers should check whether their repayments will adjust automatically once the rate change takes effect.

Borrowers who set their repayments manually or rely on fixed transfer amounts may need to update them.

Homeowners who maintained higher repayments through the 2025 rate‑cutting cycle may notice no immediate difference in what they pay each month, even after 27 March.

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