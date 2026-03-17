RBA MARCH 2026 - CommBank to hike variable rates on 27 March after RBA move

The RBA monetary policy board lifted the cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% on 17 March, and CommBank has since vowed to pass the increase onto mortgage borrowers.

The move is aligned with CommBank’s recent pattern, with the bank typically implementing cash rate changes 10 days after they are announced.

A 25 basis point hike would see the lowest variable rate in CommBank’s stable - that on its Digi Home Loan product - rise from 5.59% p.a. to 5.84% p.a.

For a borrower with a $650,000, 30-year mortgage, that change could result in around $100 extra per month in repayments.

“We recognise interest rate changes can put additional pressure on household budgets and influence how people plan and manage their finances,” CommBank retail banking services executive Angus Sullivan said.

He encouraged customers to explore options for managing rate changes using the bank's digital planning tools or speaking directly with a lending specialist.

Both owner‑occupiers and investors holding variable rate mortgages are set to be impacted by today’s announcement.

It comes after the big four bank lifted many of its fixed rates by 25 basis points in late February, perhaps in anticipation of the RBA’s March meeting.

Its lowest fixed rate is now 6.04% p.a. (7.64% p.a. comparison rate)* for owner‑occupiers fixing their rate for two years and selecting the bank’s Wealth Package mortgage add-on.

CommBank joins NAB in announcing its intent to pass on the March RBA move.

What could a rate hike mean for your wallet? Mortgage Repayment Calculator

Historically, CommBank subsidiary Bankwest has moved variable rates in line with its parent company, while digital brand Unloan often moves on a different timetable.

Borrowers should check what happens to their minimum repayments after a rate hike.

Those who make manual repayments or have set transfer amounts should ensure they are meeting the new minimum to avoid falling behind.

While CommBank variable rate borrowers currently making minimum repayments will likely see their repayments increase, those making extra repayments may not realise a difference.

CommBank is among many major lenders that don’t automatically adjust a home loan holder’s repayments lower in the wake of a rate cut.

That means households that didn’t adjust repayments following the 2025 rate‑cutting cycle may find their repayments unchanged after 27 March.

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