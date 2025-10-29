CommBank-owned Unloan lowers home loan rates

CommBank’s Unloan has reduced its variable home loan rate by 0.05% for new customers ahead of the RBA’s upcoming November meeting.

CommBank's digital lending arm, Unloan, has reduced select variable home loan rates by five basis points for new customers, covering both owner-occupiers and investors.

Unloan revealed the rate reduction only days before the Reserve Bank convenes again over Monday and Tuesday.

All of the big four banks, apart from Westpac, expect the RBA to keep rates on hold through 2025, with the next cut deemed unlikely before early 2026.

Variable rates at the big bank-owned digital lender now start at 5.19% p.a. (5.10% comparison rate*) - a special offer advertised to new owner-occupiers with loan-to-value ratios (LVRs) of up to 80%.

Although modest, the 5-basis-point cut positions Unloan among the most competitive variable home loan rates on the market.

Here's a look at Unloan's latest variable rate movements:

Borrower LVR New interest rate Comparison rate* Owner-occupier ≤80 5.19% 5.10% Owner-occupier ≤90 5.49% 5.40% Investor ≤80 5.39% 5.30% Investor ≤90 5.69% 5.60%

Unloan offers a 0.01% p.a. loyalty discount in the first year, with an additional 0.01% p.a. discount each year up to a total of 0.30% p.a. over the life of the loan.

This unique system is reflected in Unloan's comparison rates, which are lower than its headline rates, rewarding borrowers the longer they hold their mortgage.

