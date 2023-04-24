ANZ has recently made some changes to its fixed and variable rates, despite the rate-hike pause this month.
ANZ followed CommBank’s move in raising the three-year fixed rates for both owner-occupiers and investors. Here are the changes:
|
ANZ Fixed-Rate Product
|
Change
|
Advertised Rate (p.a)
|
Comparison Rate (p.a.)
|
Residential Fixed 3 yrs ≤80%
|
-60 bps
|
5.49%
|
6.21%
|
Residential Fixed 3 yrs 80-90%
|
-60 bps
|
5.54%
|
6.37%
|
Residential Fixed IO 3 yrs ≤80%
|
-50 bps
|
5.69%
|
6.27%
|
Residential Fixed IO 3 yrs 80-90%
|
-50 bps
|
5.74%
|
6.43%
|
Investment Fixed 3 yrs ≤80%
|
-50 bps
|
5.69%
|
6.69%
|
Investment Fixed 3 yrs 80-90%
|
-50 bps
|
5.74%
|
6.85%
|
Investment Fixed IO 3 yrs ≤80%
|
-50 bps
|
5.79%
|
6.73%
|
Investment Fixed IO 3 yrs 80-90%
|
-50 bps
|
5.84%
|
6.88%
These recent moves by CommBank and ANZ are expected to compel NAB and Westpac to start cutting their three-year fixed rates soon.
Meanwhile, ANZ raised its special-offer variable rates under the Simplicity Plus product line by 10 basis points. The changes apply to both owner-occupiers and investors.
Here are the updated variable rates under ANZ’s Simplicity Plus offer:
|
ANZ Simplicity Plus Product
|
Advertised Rate (p.a.)
|
Comparison Rate (p.a.)
|
Owner-Occupier P&I <60% Special Offer
|
5.54%
|
5.55%
|
Owner-Occupier P&I <70% Special Offer
|
5.59%
|
5.60%
|
Owner-Occupier P&I 70-80% Special Offer
|
5.69%
|
5.70%
|
Investment P&I <60% Special Offer
|
5.74%
|
5.75%
|
Investment P&I <70% Special Offer
|
5.79%
|
5.80%
|
Investment P&I 70-80% Special Offer
|
5.89%
|
5.90%
|
Investment IO <60% Special Offer
|
6.09%
|
5.89%
|
Investment IO <70% Special Offer
|
6.14%
|
5.94%
|
Investment IO 70-80% Special Offer
|
6.24%
|
6.04%
