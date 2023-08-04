The series of rate hikes continue to boost refinancing activity, particularly among borrowers with expiring fixed-rate terms.
According to PEXA Mortgage Insights Report, refinancing activity rose 13.8% to 450,177 in 2023 financial year.
Western Australia recorded the highest growth at 29.5%, followed by South Australia at 19.4%, and Queensland at 17.4%.
In terms of volume, however, Victoria maintained its position as the top state for refinancers, recording 150,592 refinances in the financial year. For the past four financial years, Victoria trumped all states in terms of refinancing activity.
Major banks increased their market share in refinances across all states during the year.
PEXA head of research Mike Gill said the higher proportion of recent borrowers who had taken out fixed-term loans over the preceding few years has been a significant boost in refinancing activity.
“These borrowers are now rolling off their low interest, fixed-term loans, leaving them open to a better deal. The lure of attractive incentives offered by many of the major banks over the year to entice borrowers to switch lenders, is clearly working,” he said.
On the other hand, new lending activity declined across all states in the financial year — a total of 481,234 new loans were issued by lenders, representing a 20.6% decline from the previous year.
“This reflects the property market normalising to pre-pandemic levels, after an exceptional boom across all mainland states over the previous two years,” Mr Gill said.
