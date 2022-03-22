anz-home-loan-interest-rate-main.jpg

ANZ has rolled out its new set of “simpler” mortgage products, replacing the almost two-decade old Breakfree package.

Existing borrowers with the BreakFree package will be able to take advantage of the benefits that come with their loan until 10 September 2022.

After expiration, loans under the Breakfree package will be moved onto the new set of standard variable and fixed rates with new features and fee structure.

Here are some of the rates under the ANZ Standard Variable and ANZ Fixed Rate products:

ANZ Loan Product

Change

New Advertised Rate

Comparison Rate

Discounted Standard Variable P&I ≤80%

Down 140 bps

2.99% p.a.

2.99% p.a.

Investment Discounted Standard Variable P&I ≤80%

Down 140 bps

3.59% p.a.

3.59% p.a.

Residential Fixed 3 yrs ≤80%

Down 15 bps

3.59% p.a.

3.15% p.a.

Residential Fixed 5 yrs ≤80%

Down 15 bps

4.19% p.a.

3.48% p.a.

Investment Fixed 3 yrs ≤80%

Down 15 bps

3.79% p.a.

3.65% p.a.

Investment Fixed 5 yrs ≤80%

Down 15 bps

4.29% p.a.

3.88% p.a.

 

Meanwhile, here are some of the most substantial interest-rate changes by other lenders over the past week:

HSBC

HSBC made several increases in its fixed-rate home loans.

HSBC Loan Product

Change

New Advertised Rate

Comparison Rate

Home Loan Package Owner Occupier Fixed P&I 3 yrs <80%

Up 70 bps

3.77% p.a.

3.09%

Home Loan Package Investment Fixed P&I 3 yrs <80%

Up 70 bps

3.97% p.a.

3.36% p.a.

Residential Fixed P&I 5 yrs <80%

Up 70 bps

4.27% p.a.

3.66% p.a.

Investment Fixed P&I 5 yrs <80%

Up 70 bps

4.47% p.a.

3.93% p.a.

 

Greater Bank           

Greater Bank hiked its fixed rate across the Great Rate, Standard, and Ultimate products.

Greater Bank Loan Product

Change

New Advertised Rate

Comparison Rate

Great Rate Fixed 2 yr

Up 40bps

3.29% p.a.

2.93% p.a.

Standard Fixed 3 yrs

Up 40 bps

3.69% p.a.

3.94% p.a.

Ultimate Discount Fixed 4 yrs 150k+

Up 30 bps

3.89% p.a.

3.56% p.a.

Bank Australia

Bank Australia increased its fixed rates by as much as 60 bps while slightly lowering its variable rates.

Bank Australia Loan Product

Change

New Advertised Rate

Comparison Rate

Premium Package <80%

Down 10 bps

2.20% p.a.

2.60% p.a.

Premium Package <70%

Down 5 bps

2.15% p.a.

2.55% p.a.

Basic Fixed 5 yrs <80%

Up 60 bps

4.10% p.a.

2.87% p.a.

Investment Premium Package P&I Fixed 3 yrs <70%

Up 50 bps

3.60% p.a.

3.13% p.a.

 

AMP Bank

AMP Bank made increases to both its variable and fixed rates.

AMP Bank Loan Product

Change

New Advertised Rate

Comparison Rate

Professional Package Investment Variable P&I 90% 500k+

Up 10 bps

2.77% p.a.

2.80% p.a.

Professional Package Investment Fixed IO 3 yrs

Up 40 bps

3.84% p.a.

3.15% p.a.

Professional Package Owner Occupied P&I 80-90% 500k+

Up 10 bps

2.54% p.a.

2.57% p.a.

Basic Fixed IO 5 yrs

Up 30 bps

3.99% p.a.

2.98% p.a.

 

 

Collections: