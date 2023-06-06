Westpac is the first among the majors to announce changes to its interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate by 25bps to 4.10% in its June 2023 monetary policy decision — how are major banks reacting?

Westpac

Despite anticipating the RBA to keep the cash rate on hold this month, Westpac is the first to react to the rate hike among the major banks.

Here are the changes:

Home loan variable interest rates will increase 25bps for new and existing customers, effective 20 June.

Westpac will roll out a new special term deposit offer of 4.50% for 12 to 23 months, effective 9 June.

Westpac Chief Executive for consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said each rate change is getting more challenging for many borrowers.

"We’re reaching out to some customers who may need additional support and have competitive rates available for those rolling off fixed loans to make the change easier," he said.

“For customers in financial difficulty we are here to help and encourage them to call us early if they’re concerned."

As of press time, the other major banks below have yet to announce changes to interest rates:

ANZ

CommBank

NAB