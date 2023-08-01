The impact of rate hikes continued to manifest in dwelling approvals and lending activity in June 2023.

Recent data from the ABS showed declines in both the number of dwellings approved and lending activity over the month.

Here are the highlights of the recently released ABS data for June 2023:

The value of new owner-occupier commitments, excluding refinancing fell 2.8% to $15.9bn.

Investor financing rose 2.6% to $8.7bn.

The number of new loan commitments from first-home buyers fell 0.8%

Refinancing activity fell 3.1% but remained high at $20.2bn

The total number of dwellings approved fell 7.7% in June, following the 20.5% increase in May.

Housing Industry Association (HIA) chief economist Tim Reardon said the rate hikes number of loans issued for the purchase and construction of a new home has fallen to their lowest level since 2008, and the number of detached building approvals has fallen to its second lowest month since 2013.

“When the RBA first increased the cash rate there was a record volume of houses under construction, and a record volume of new houses approved, but not commenced,” he said.

“This large volume of work in the pipeline has obscured the adverse impact of rising rates on the wider economy.”

Mr Reardon said the increased government regulatory costs, rising land prices and construction costs are further impeding an increase in the supply of new homes.

“This lack of new work entering the pipeline threatens to worsen the affordability crisis — only solution to addressing this crisis is to increase the supply of new housing.”

