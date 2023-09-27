Upsizing shouldn't just be about bigger homes, it should also be about finding communities where families can thrive socially and financially, an expert said.

Property Credit unveiled the top 20 locations for Australians looking to upsize to a more spacious home.

The list includes suburbs across Australia that are arranged based on starting budget, affordability, and suburb scores.

The suburb score ranks suburbs based on a combination of key variables — the higher the score is, the more likely upsizers are going to benefit from moving into the suburb.

The factors involved in calculating the suburb score are inventory levels, price changes, number of median household income required to purchase a home, and proportion of properties fully owned.

Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic said the list aims to provide upsizers options supported by key market metrics.

“It's not just about bigger homes — it's about finding communities where families can flourish, both socially and financially,” he said.

Here are the top 20 suburbs: