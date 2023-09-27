upsizing-families.jpg

Property Credit unveiled the top 20 locations for Australians looking to upsize to a more spacious home.

The list includes suburbs across Australia that are arranged based on starting budget, affordability, and suburb scores.

The suburb score ranks suburbs based on a combination of key variables — the higher the score is, the more likely upsizers are going to benefit from moving into the suburb.

The factors involved in calculating the suburb score are inventory levels, price changes, number of median household income required to purchase a home, and proportion of properties fully owned.

Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic said the list aims to provide upsizers options supported by key market metrics.

“It's not just about bigger homes — it's about finding communities where families can flourish, both socially and financially,” he said.

Here are the top 20 suburbs:

State

Suburb

Starting Budget (%)

Suburb Score

SA

Belair

997,500

82

WA

Roleystone

649,000

81

WA

Woodvale

754,000

81

Qld

Tarragindi

1.25m

78

WA

Gooseberry Hill

929,000

78

ACT

Curtin

1.45m

78

ACT

Hughes

1.35m

78

ACT

Mawson

1.09m

78

NSW

Berowra Heights

1.33m

77

NSW

Hornsby Heights

1.54m

77

WA

Edgewater

613,083

77

WA

Glen Forrest

777,700

77

WA

Kingsley

709,000

77

ACT

Fadden

1.14m

77

NSW

Kareela

1.46m

77

Vic

Eltham North

1.15m

77

ACT

Garran

1.51m

77

ACT

Nicholls

1.25m

77

Qld

Mount Crosby

776,550

76

WA

 Mount Nasura

529,000

76

-

Photo by Ridofranz on Canva.

