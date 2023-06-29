most-in-demand-suburbs-winter-2023.jpg

Suburbs in Victoria seem to be getting the most interest among homebuyers this winter.

PropTrack’s latest set of data unveiled the most in-demand suburbs this winter based on the most highly engaged people for houses and units in the past year.

Victoria accounted for nine of the top 10 most highly engaged suburbs for houses and six of the top 10 for units. 

Topping the list for houses is Victoria’s Berwick, which had around 41,860 engagements over the past year.

For units, Melbourne is the place to be for apartment hunters, garnering engagements of 74,890.

The higher engagement for units implies the affordability of the segment relative to houses.

PropTrack economist Anne Flaherty said the suburbs seeing the most engagement among those looking to buy a house are typically located in middle and outer metropolitan areas of capital cities while for units, inner-city areas dominate.

“Across all states, the suburbs seeing the most engagement from buyers are typically located in scenic areas that combine high levels of liveability with excellent amenity,” she said.

“Standout regions include Sydney's scenic Northwest, Melbourne's Outer East and Mornington Peninsula, and Queensland's Gold Coast.”

Top suburbs for houses this winter:

Suburb

Highly engaged buyers in the suburb

Berwick, Vic

                        41,860  

Buderim, Qld

                        38,452  

Kew, Vic

                        33,229  

Point Cook, Vic 

                        32,671  

Brighton, Vic

                        32,262  

Croydon, Vic

                        32,230  

Richmond, Vic

                        31,833  

Mount Martha, Vic

                        31,268  

Frankston, Vic

                        31,265  

Werribee, Vic

                        30,908  

Top suburbs for units this winter:

Suburb

Highly engaged buyers in the suburb

Melbourne, Vic

                        74,890  

Surfers Paradise, Qld

                        51,659  

South Yarra, Vic

                        44,863  

St Kilda, Vic

                        39,082  

Richmond, Vic

                        36,139  

Southbank, Vic

                        33,360  

Hawthorn, Vic

                        33,038  

Brisbane City, Qld

                        32,812  

Southport, Qld

                        29,702  

Adelaide, SA

                        28,554  

Photo by andydeanphotography on Canva.

