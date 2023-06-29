Victorian suburbs dominated the lists for house and unit markets that are most popular among buyers this season.

Suburbs in Victoria seem to be getting the most interest among homebuyers this winter.

PropTrack’s latest set of data unveiled the most in-demand suburbs this winter based on the most highly engaged people for houses and units in the past year.

Victoria accounted for nine of the top 10 most highly engaged suburbs for houses and six of the top 10 for units.

Topping the list for houses is Victoria’s Berwick, which had around 41,860 engagements over the past year.

For units, Melbourne is the place to be for apartment hunters, garnering engagements of 74,890.

The higher engagement for units implies the affordability of the segment relative to houses.

PropTrack economist Anne Flaherty said the suburbs seeing the most engagement among those looking to buy a house are typically located in middle and outer metropolitan areas of capital cities while for units, inner-city areas dominate.

“Across all states, the suburbs seeing the most engagement from buyers are typically located in scenic areas that combine high levels of liveability with excellent amenity,” she said.

“Standout regions include Sydney's scenic Northwest, Melbourne's Outer East and Mornington Peninsula, and Queensland's Gold Coast.”

Top suburbs for houses this winter:

Suburb Highly engaged buyers in the suburb Berwick, Vic 41,860 Buderim, Qld 38,452 Kew, Vic 33,229 Point Cook, Vic 32,671 Brighton, Vic 32,262 Croydon, Vic 32,230 Richmond, Vic 31,833 Mount Martha, Vic 31,268 Frankston, Vic 31,265 Werribee, Vic 30,908

Top suburbs for units this winter:

Suburb Highly engaged buyers in the suburb Melbourne, Vic 74,890 Surfers Paradise, Qld 51,659 South Yarra, Vic 44,863 St Kilda, Vic 39,082 Richmond, Vic 36,139 Southbank, Vic 33,360 Hawthorn, Vic 33,038 Brisbane City, Qld 32,812 Southport, Qld 29,702 Adelaide, SA 28,554

-

Photo by andydeanphotography on Canva.