Suburbs in Victoria seem to be getting the most interest among homebuyers this winter.
PropTrack’s latest set of data unveiled the most in-demand suburbs this winter based on the most highly engaged people for houses and units in the past year.
Victoria accounted for nine of the top 10 most highly engaged suburbs for houses and six of the top 10 for units.
Topping the list for houses is Victoria’s Berwick, which had around 41,860 engagements over the past year.
For units, Melbourne is the place to be for apartment hunters, garnering engagements of 74,890.
The higher engagement for units implies the affordability of the segment relative to houses.
PropTrack economist Anne Flaherty said the suburbs seeing the most engagement among those looking to buy a house are typically located in middle and outer metropolitan areas of capital cities while for units, inner-city areas dominate.
“Across all states, the suburbs seeing the most engagement from buyers are typically located in scenic areas that combine high levels of liveability with excellent amenity,” she said.
“Standout regions include Sydney's scenic Northwest, Melbourne's Outer East and Mornington Peninsula, and Queensland's Gold Coast.”
Top suburbs for houses this winter:
|
Suburb
|
Highly engaged buyers in the suburb
|
Berwick, Vic
|
41,860
|
Buderim, Qld
|
38,452
|
Kew, Vic
|
33,229
|
Point Cook, Vic
|
32,671
|
Brighton, Vic
|
32,262
|
Croydon, Vic
|
32,230
|
Richmond, Vic
|
31,833
|
Mount Martha, Vic
|
31,268
|
Frankston, Vic
|
31,265
|
Werribee, Vic
|
30,908
Top suburbs for units this winter:
|
Suburb
|
Highly engaged buyers in the suburb
|
Melbourne, Vic
|
74,890
|
Surfers Paradise, Qld
|
51,659
|
South Yarra, Vic
|
44,863
|
St Kilda, Vic
|
39,082
|
Richmond, Vic
|
36,139
|
Southbank, Vic
|
33,360
|
Hawthorn, Vic
|
33,038
|
Brisbane City, Qld
|
32,812
|
Southport, Qld
|
29,702
|
Adelaide, SA
|
28,554
-
Photo by andydeanphotography on Canva.
Collections: Mortgage News Buying a home Property News
Share