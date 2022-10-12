Three in four Australians under the age of 44 are particularly concerned about meeting their repayments.

A new study by AMP Bank showed that Australian homeowners under the age of 44 are the most likely to feel worried about the impacts of rate rises — how can they manage their financial wellbeing amid the challenging times?

According to the study, 74% of all homeowners aged 44 and under are concerned about meeting mortgage repayments as rates continues to rise.

Overall, close to around 64% of all mortgage holders expressed concern about their ability to meet repayments.

In fact, more than half have already started to feel the impacts as they stretch their household budgets to “make ends meet”.

Based on the study, the most common categories they cut spending on are food and clothing.

Refinancing was also an option for almost half of Australians, however, younger borrowers are more likely to go this route.

AMP Bank group executive Sean O’Malley said refinancing is a good option to consider, as it can provide support to borrowers struggling to plan their budgets and manage their financial wellbeing.

“Australians are increasingly time poor so understandably refinancing a mortgage is not going to be top of the priority list, but with new digital technology it’s often a lot easier than what people expect,” he said.

Early this year, AMP Bank announced partnership with Nano to develop a digital mortgage product.

The AMP aims to provide potential borrowers with unconditional approvals for residential home loans within minutes.

“Launching a digital mortgage has been a significant step forward to deliver better outcomes for our customers,” Mr O’Malley said.

“With the growth of digital capability, applying for a home loan online has become quicker and easier than ever before.”

AMP’s new digital home loan is currently available for refinancer. It is to be extended to new loans and more fully featured products next year.

Mr O’Malley said on top of refinancing, there are three strategies borrowers can do to better manage their financial wellbeing: