Australia’s highly mortgaged regions seemed to be having varied reactions to the rate hikes since May last year, according to a report from CoreLogic.

The report identified the 25 suburbs with the highest number of owner-occupiers with mortgages based on the 2021 Census and analysed how home values and listings changed over the period to June.

Here are the highlights of the report:

Wyndham in Melbourne had the highest number of owner-occupier households with a mortgage at 43,807.

More than half of households in Casey – South, also in Melbourne, are holding a mortgage. This region has the highest proportion of mortgaged households.

Capital growth since the 2021 Census has averaged 3.1%, compared to national housing market growth of just 1.0% in the same period.

The performance of markets, however, are varied, with Salisbury reporting a growth of 33.1% while Gosford recording a slump of 8.9%.

In the four weeks to 18 June, new listings have risen across 12 of the 25 high mortgage markets.

The table below shows the 25 most mortgaged markets in Australia: