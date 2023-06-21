Australia’s highly mortgaged regions seemed to be having varied reactions to the rate hikes since May last year, according to a report from CoreLogic.
The report identified the 25 suburbs with the highest number of owner-occupiers with mortgages based on the 2021 Census and analysed how home values and listings changed over the period to June.
Here are the highlights of the report:
- Wyndham in Melbourne had the highest number of owner-occupier households with a mortgage at 43,807.
- More than half of households in Casey – South, also in Melbourne, are holding a mortgage. This region has the highest proportion of mortgaged households.
- Capital growth since the 2021 Census has averaged 3.1%, compared to national housing market growth of just 1.0% in the same period.
- The performance of markets, however, are varied, with Salisbury reporting a growth of 33.1% while Gosford recording a slump of 8.9%.
- In the four weeks to 18 June, new listings have risen across 12 of the 25 high mortgage markets.
The table below shows the 25 most mortgaged markets in Australia:
|
Regions
|
Number of Mortgaged Owner-Occupier Households
|
Share in total number of households
|
Change in Home Values since August 2021 (%)
|
Change in total listings versus five-year average (%)
|
Wyndham, Vic
|
43,807
|
47.8%
|
1.8
|
-9.6
|
Casey – South, Vic
|
38,614
|
56.2%
|
-2.1
|
-22.8
|
Wanneroo, WA
|
38,320
|
54.0%
|
8.4
|
-47.0
|
Whittlesea Wallan, Vic
|
37,864
|
45.5%
|
-2.6
|
-10.8
|
Melton - Bacchus Marsh, Vic
|
32,079
|
51.9%
|
-0.9
|
20.6
|
Onkaparinga, SA
|
29,721
|
43.3%
|
29.3
|
-45.6
|
Tullamarine – Broadmeadows, Vic
|
29,215
|
47.6%
|
-2.8
|
-12.4
|
Stirling, WA
|
28,908
|
35.0%
|
2.8
|
-33.2
|
Geelong, Vic
|
28,002
|
34.6%
|
-4.5
|
11.7
|
Swan, WA
|
27,549
|
54.2%
|
5.7
|
-45.5
|
Yarra Ranges, Vic
|
26,767
|
48.2%
|
-7.8
|
-8.6
|
Joondalup, WA
|
26,348
|
45.6%
|
8.2
|
-39.3
|
Townsville, Qld
|
24,988
|
35.7%
|
7.5
|
-33.9
|
Knox, Vic
|
23,563
|
41.0%
|
-6.9
|
-27.9
|
Blacktown – North, NSW
|
23,343
|
55.5%
|
3.4
|
-13.5
|
Gosford, NSW
|
23,223
|
33.9%
|
-8.9
|
-24.5
|
Rockingham, WA
|
23,053
|
47.6%
|
16.2
|
-48.2
|
Campbelltown, NSW
|
22,996
|
39.9%
|
0.8
|
-26.0
|
Mornington Peninsula, Vic
|
22,504
|
34.8%
|
-6.5
|
-0.1
|
Penrith, NSW
|
22,330
|
40.7%
|
-1.7
|
-27.6
|
Newcastle, NSW
|
22,055
|
31.5%
|
2.0
|
-16.8
|
Frankston, Vic
|
21,907
|
41.3%
|
-7.1
|
-13.6
|
Ormeau - Oxenford QLD
|
21,823
|
42.8%
|
15.8
|
-42.9
|
Wyong, NSW
|
21,525
|
34.1%
|
-4.4
|
-27.0
|
Salisbury, SA
|
20,971
|
40.5%
|
33.1
|
-46.1
How risky are these high mortgaged markets?
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said it is crucial to note that a lot of nuances needs to be considered across these markets that are not currently captured in the data, such as the size and maturity of mortgages, and serviceability.
“At the other end of the spectrum, markets with a low concentration of owner occupier mortgages include inner city areas, and mining towns, and will presumably carry their own risk of investment loans — the location of these investors and what mortgage stress they may be facing is unclear,” she said.
Ms Owen also noted that most markets in the list are still not exhibiting capital growth trends that are alarmingly out of trend with the national housing market.
“However, it is noticeable that new listings volumes are climbing in some of these markets, where the national trend is seeing a seasonal slowdown,” she said.
This, Ms Owen said, could make it more difficult for recent buyers to make a capital gain if they are struggling to meet mortgage repayments.
“As buyer demand wanes amid higher interest costs and seasonal trends, there could be an extended downturn in some of these markets as stock accumulates, such as in Melton – Bacchus March. In areas such as Blacktown – North, where values have seen a strong bounce back in the three months to May, as supply creeps up it may put downward pressure on the growth trend in the coming months,” she said.
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash.
