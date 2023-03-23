A study by Greater Bank shows that Australians are facing a dilemma in prioritising ethics or cost-savings when choosing their lender.

The research found that while 92% of home loan borrowers would prefer lenders with a high standard of business ethics, environmental commitments, and social and community values, around 78% said they find it challenging to balance these values and going for those with the best rate.

Great Southern Bank chief customer office Megan Keleher said in a rising rate environment, it is “understandable” that many households are seeking out the lender that can provide the best rate and loan product.

“While there’s a perception that choosing a green or ethical lender is more expensive, research has found this is not necessarily the case — lenders with strong values can also provide excellent rates, reduced or no fees, and longer-term value, meaning borrowers don’t have to compromise on choosing a bank that aligns to their values,” she said.

The study showed that 94% of those who are refinancing or are still planning to cite rising rates and increasing cost of living as a motivation.

Borrowers’ priorities when choosing a lender

According to the study, the top five priorities of borrowers outside cost-savings when choosing their lender are:

Business ethics, social and community values

Customer service and support

More loan features

Environmental actions and targets

User-friendly technology

Ms Keleher said first-home buyers, investors, or refinancers who would like to know their lenders’ ethics must reach out to their brokers or to their lenders to ease their dilemma.

“You may be pleasantly surprised to realise there are responsible banks out there that are able to also provide cost savings on loans,” she said.

“A number of Australian banks and home loan providers have committed to ethical business practices and environmental targets in recent years.”

