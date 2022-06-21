The bank has expanded the waiver eligibility to eight more allied health professions, which have strong female workforce representation.

More health professionals will be able to buy a house without needing to meet the typical deposit to avoid Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI) at Westpac.

Westpac announced the expansion of its criteria for LMI waiver, which will now include eight further allied health professions: audiologists, occupational therapists, osteopaths, podiatrists, psychologists, radiographers, sonographers, and speech pathologists.

Westpac chief executive for consumer and business banking Chris de Bruin said this is part of the bank’s efforts to help more women into homeownership.

“We have recently expanded our LMI Waiver to include additional health professions, like speech pathologists and occupational therapists, where women make up most of the workforce,” he said.

“This will enable more women to purchase their home sooner with a reduced deposit and without the expense of mortgage insurance.”

Homebuyers applying for a home loan for a property worth $650,000 would likely be required to pay an LMI premium of at least $8,000 upfront if they do not meet the typical 20% deposit.

Eligible borrowers can reach out to their mortgage brokers or directly go to their bank branch to discuss about the LMI waiver.

In addition to the expansion of the LMI Waiver, Westpac also announced the following initiatives: