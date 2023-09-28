Expectations housing price gains have reached the highest level since the December quarter of 2021.

Confidence in the Australian property sector remained resilient despite the lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, with the latest survey from Property Council reflecting the highest level of optimism for house-price growth.

According to the survey, expectations about housing price gains have reached the highest level since the December quarter of 2021.

This came with the moderation in anticipation of further rate increases.

A recent forecast by KPMG point to a 9.4% surge in house prices by June 2025, driven by several factors including the potential rate cuts.

Property Council chief executive Mike Zorbas said the results of the survey showed a broadly positive result despite pressures from interest rates and inflation.

“Confidence remains positive within the property industry, especially within individual business,” he said.

“Expectations for residential construction are at their peak in over a year.”

While confidence in the property sector remains high, the survey has highlighted concerns about housing supply and affordability. On a national level, 41% of respondents identified these issues as their primary concern, while 43% cited them as the top concern at the state level.

“While governments have tinkered around the edges to provide housing supply in recent months, this survey shows that the property industry is still concerned about the lack of housing supply,” Mr Zorbas said.

“Addressing the lack of investment in planning systems that fail to adequately address the essential needs of all Australians is a must.”

Buying a home or looking to refinance? The table below features home loans with some of the lowest interest rates on the market for owner occupiers.

Advertisement Variable Home Loan (LVR < 90%) Product Features Low rates for purchase and refinancing

Simple online application process

No fees, unlimited redraws, 0.10% offset Monthly repayments: $2,344 5.79% Advertised Rate (p.a.) 5.81% Comparison Rate* More details

Important Information and Comparison Rate Warning Base criteria of: a $400,000 loan amount, variable, fixed, principal and interest (P&I) home loans with an LVR (loan-to-value) ratio of at least 80%. However, the ‘Compare Home Loans’ table allows for calculations to be made on variables as selected and input by the user. Some products will be marked as promoted, featured or sponsored and may appear prominently in the tables regardless of their attributes. All products will list the LVR with the product and rate which are clearly published on the product provider’s website. Monthly repayments, once the base criteria are altered by the user, will be based on the selected products’ advertised rates and determined by the loan amount, repayment type, loan term and LVR as input by the user/you. *The Comparison rate is based on a $150,000 loan over 25 years. Warning: this comparison rate is true only for this example and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate. Rates correct as of September 28, 2023.

-

Photo by photobyphotoboy on Canva.