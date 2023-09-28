Confidence in the Australian property sector remained resilient despite the lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, with the latest survey from Property Council reflecting the highest level of optimism for house-price growth.
According to the survey, expectations about housing price gains have reached the highest level since the December quarter of 2021.
This came with the moderation in anticipation of further rate increases.
A recent forecast by KPMG point to a 9.4% surge in house prices by June 2025, driven by several factors including the potential rate cuts.
Property Council chief executive Mike Zorbas said the results of the survey showed a broadly positive result despite pressures from interest rates and inflation.
“Confidence remains positive within the property industry, especially within individual business,” he said.
“Expectations for residential construction are at their peak in over a year.”
While confidence in the property sector remains high, the survey has highlighted concerns about housing supply and affordability. On a national level, 41% of respondents identified these issues as their primary concern, while 43% cited them as the top concern at the state level.
“While governments have tinkered around the edges to provide housing supply in recent months, this survey shows that the property industry is still concerned about the lack of housing supply,” Mr Zorbas said.
“Addressing the lack of investment in planning systems that fail to adequately address the essential needs of all Australians is a must.”
