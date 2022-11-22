New mortgage volumes across the state, however, fell as the property market experiences a downturn.

Smaller and non-major lenders are making big waves in the New South Wales market as they increase their new mortgage volumes over the past year.

Data from NSW Land Registry Services identified 25 lenders with the largest number of new registrations over the year to September 2022.

Six of these 25 lenders recorded a year-on-year gain, including MyState, Suncorp, Great Southern, BNY Mellon, Bluestone, and Pepper Money.

Meanwhile, the big four banks all experienced year-on-year declines.

Other lenders such as Macquarie Bank, ING, and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank also posted a fall over the year.

Overall, new mortgage volumes in the New South Wales market as a whole fell 8.7% in the year to September 2022.

NSW Land Registry Services head of data and insights Jerry Goldfried said the decline in new mortgage volumes among the bigger banks reflected the downturn in the Sydney property market.

“The reason those banks experienced a decline in new mortgage volumes was because there were fewer active buyers in the market, compared to the property boom,” he said.

“That can be seen in property price growth statistics, which show that Sydney’s median property price increased in the year to September 2021 but then fell in the year to September 2022.”

Lender New Mortgage Registrations Change October 2020 – September 2021 October 2021 – September 2022 Volume % MyState Bank 363 713 350 96.4 BNY Mellon 460 650 190 41.3 Bluestone 753 915 162 21.5 Suncorp Bank 2,532 2,892 360 14.2 Great Southern Bank 1253 1,379 126 10.1 Pepper Money 2,321 2,370 49 2.1 Bank of Queensland 2160 2,105 -55 -2.5 Westpac 30,881 29,731 -1150 -3.7 Macquarie Bank 8,662 8,110 -552 -6.4 Perpetual 4,362 4,079 -283 -6.5 NAB 25,187 23,341 -1,846 -7.3 Heritage Bank 871 805 -66 -7.6 Entire NSW market 183,394 167,450 -15,944 -8.7 ANZ 16,984 15,336 -1,648 -9.7 Commonwealth Bank 47,874 41,963 -5,911 -12.3 Liberty 1,304 1,132 -172 -13.2 AMP Bank 1,988 1,682 -306 -15.4 Firstmac 1,140 954 -186 -16.3 Teachers Mutual Bank 1,414 1,168 -246 -17.4 Bendigo & Adelaide Bank 4,281 3,444 -837 -19.6 HSBC 1,903 1530 -373 -19.6 Greater Bank 1,252 992 -260 -20.8 IMB Bank 1,261 998 -263 -20.9 Newcastle Permanent BS 2,156 1,666 -490 -22.7 ING 4,760 3,478 -1282 -26.9 Regional Australia Bank 1,281 934 -347 -27.1

Photo by kanchanachitkhamma on Canva.