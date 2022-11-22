smaller-lenders-big-winners-in-NSW.jpg

Smaller and non-major lenders are making big waves in the New South Wales market as they increase their new mortgage volumes over the past year.

Data from NSW Land Registry Services identified 25 lenders with the largest number of new registrations over the year to September 2022.

Six of these 25 lenders recorded a year-on-year gain, including MyState, Suncorp, Great Southern, BNY Mellon, Bluestone, and Pepper Money.

Meanwhile, the big four banks all experienced year-on-year declines.

Other lenders such as Macquarie Bank, ING, and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank also posted a fall over the year.

Overall, new mortgage volumes in the New South Wales market as a whole fell 8.7% in the year to September 2022.

NSW Land Registry Services head of data and insights Jerry Goldfried said the decline in new mortgage volumes among the bigger banks reflected the downturn in the Sydney property market.

“The reason those banks experienced a decline in new mortgage volumes was because there were fewer active buyers in the market, compared to the property boom,” he said.

“That can be seen in property price growth statistics, which show that Sydney’s median property price increased in the year to September 2021 but then fell in the year to September 2022.”

Lender

New Mortgage Registrations

 

Change

October 2020 – September 2021

October 2021 – September 2022

Volume

%

MyState Bank

363

713

350

96.4

BNY Mellon

460

650

190

41.3

Bluestone

753

915

162

21.5

Suncorp Bank

2,532

2,892

360

14.2

Great Southern Bank

1253

1,379

126

10.1

Pepper Money

2,321

2,370

49

2.1

Bank of Queensland

2160

2,105

-55

-2.5

Westpac

30,881

29,731

-1150

-3.7

Macquarie Bank

8,662

8,110

-552

-6.4

Perpetual

4,362

4,079

-283

-6.5

NAB

25,187

23,341

-1,846

-7.3

Heritage Bank

871

805

-66

-7.6

Entire NSW market

183,394

167,450

-15,944

-8.7

ANZ

16,984

15,336

-1,648

-9.7

Commonwealth Bank

47,874

41,963

-5,911

-12.3

Liberty

1,304

1,132

-172

-13.2

AMP Bank

1,988

1,682

-306

-15.4

Firstmac

1,140

954

-186

-16.3

Teachers Mutual Bank

1,414

1,168

-246

-17.4

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank

4,281

3,444

-837

-19.6

HSBC

1,903

1530

-373

-19.6

Greater Bank

1,252

992

-260

-20.8

IMB Bank

1,261

998

-263

-20.9

Newcastle Permanent BS

2,156

1,666

-490

-22.7

ING

4,760

3,478

-1282

-26.9

Regional Australia Bank

1,281

934

-347

-27.1

Photo by kanchanachitkhamma on Canva.

