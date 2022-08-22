First-home-buyer-hotspot-2022.jpg

Despite the overall downtrend in property sales since the beginning of the year, some metropolitan and regional areas seemed to have witnessed a spike in activity among first-home buyers.

Analysis of lending data from NAB indicates an uptick in first-home buyer activity in some pockets across states, with Western Sydney rising as a hotspot during the second quarter of the year.

NAB executive for homeownership Andy Kerr said suburbs in the west are providing great value, with thriving city and local businesses.

“Access to Parramatta and Blacktown with so many amenities and transport options means first-home buyers continue to flock to western Sydney for a bargain.”

Beachside Maroubra proved most popular with first-time buyers, with activity rising 269% during the quarter.

Melbourne suburbs also gained traction, continuing the trend last year particularly in areas such as the Dandenong. Aside from its proximity to both the Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland, it is also surrounded by some of Victoria’s most desirable getaway regions.

“Closer to the city, Richmond is always a top pick for first time buyers and the growth of apartments in the suburb is revitalising the idea of inner-city living and working,” Mr Kerr said.

The biggest growth in first-home buyer activity, however, was recorded in the ACT — markets like Ainslie and Wetson saw a 360% quarterly increase in activity compared to the previous quarter.

Mr Kerr said the first-home buyer trends over the last quarter showed that the benefits of hybrid working continued to give Australians opportunities to buy in areas they previously may not have considered.

“Flexible working is one of the biggest trends over the last decade when it comes to changing the game for property sales,” he said

“The option to work from home is giving first home buyers more choice when it comes to location — all of a sudden, a slightly longer commute when made a few times a week becomes a serious consideration.”

The hotspots over the past quarter, Mr Kerr believes, prove that the tree-change trend remains appealing among first-home buyers.

Furthermore, these findings show renewed optimism among first-home buyers is starting to show.

Here are the postcodes considered as first-home buyer hotspots during the second quarter of the year:

State

 Postcode and Suburb

New South Wales

2035 – including Maroubra

2142 – including Granville

2767 – including Bungarribee

2765 – including Melonba

2763 – including Quakers Hill

2113 – including North Ryde

2145 – including Wentworthville

2530 – including Dapto (+79%)

2800 – including Orange (+40%)

Victoria

3175 – including Dandenong

3121 – including Richmond

3802 – including Endeavour Hills

3978 – including Clyde North

3199 – including Frankston

3216 – including Belmont

3429 – including Sunbury

Queensland

4006 – including Fortitude Valley

4207 – including Beenleigh

4509 – including North Lakes

4503 – including Kallangur (+18%)

4670 – including Bundaberg

4740 – including East Mackay

4211 – including Beechmont

4350 – including Toowoomba

Western Australia

6018 – including Karrinyup

6107 – including Queens Park

6055 – including Brabham

6065 – including Wanneroo

6230 – including Bunbury

South Australia

5114 – including Blakeview

ACT

2602 – including Ainslie

2620 – including Queanbeyan

2611 – including Weston

