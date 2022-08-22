Despite the overall downtrend in property sales since the beginning of the year, some metropolitan and regional areas seemed to have witnessed a spike in activity among first-home buyers.
Analysis of lending data from NAB indicates an uptick in first-home buyer activity in some pockets across states, with Western Sydney rising as a hotspot during the second quarter of the year.
NAB executive for homeownership Andy Kerr said suburbs in the west are providing great value, with thriving city and local businesses.
“Access to Parramatta and Blacktown with so many amenities and transport options means first-home buyers continue to flock to western Sydney for a bargain.”
Beachside Maroubra proved most popular with first-time buyers, with activity rising 269% during the quarter.
Melbourne suburbs also gained traction, continuing the trend last year particularly in areas such as the Dandenong. Aside from its proximity to both the Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland, it is also surrounded by some of Victoria’s most desirable getaway regions.
“Closer to the city, Richmond is always a top pick for first time buyers and the growth of apartments in the suburb is revitalising the idea of inner-city living and working,” Mr Kerr said.
The biggest growth in first-home buyer activity, however, was recorded in the ACT — markets like Ainslie and Wetson saw a 360% quarterly increase in activity compared to the previous quarter.
Mr Kerr said the first-home buyer trends over the last quarter showed that the benefits of hybrid working continued to give Australians opportunities to buy in areas they previously may not have considered.
“Flexible working is one of the biggest trends over the last decade when it comes to changing the game for property sales,” he said
“The option to work from home is giving first home buyers more choice when it comes to location — all of a sudden, a slightly longer commute when made a few times a week becomes a serious consideration.”
The hotspots over the past quarter, Mr Kerr believes, prove that the tree-change trend remains appealing among first-home buyers.
Furthermore, these findings show renewed optimism among first-home buyers is starting to show.
Here are the postcodes considered as first-home buyer hotspots during the second quarter of the year:
|
State
|
Postcode and Suburb
|
New South Wales
|
2035 – including Maroubra
2142 – including Granville
2767 – including Bungarribee
2765 – including Melonba
2763 – including Quakers Hill
2113 – including North Ryde
2145 – including Wentworthville
2530 – including Dapto (+79%)
2800 – including Orange (+40%)
|
Victoria
|
3175 – including Dandenong
3121 – including Richmond
3802 – including Endeavour Hills
3978 – including Clyde North
3199 – including Frankston
3216 – including Belmont
3429 – including Sunbury
|
Queensland
|
4006 – including Fortitude Valley
4207 – including Beenleigh
4509 – including North Lakes
4503 – including Kallangur (+18%)
4670 – including Bundaberg
4740 – including East Mackay
4211 – including Beechmont
4350 – including Toowoomba
|
Western Australia
|
6018 – including Karrinyup
6107 – including Queens Park
6055 – including Brabham
6065 – including Wanneroo
6230 – including Bunbury
|
South Australia
|
5114 – including Blakeview
|
ACT
|
2602 – including Ainslie
2620 – including Queanbeyan
2611 – including Weston
—
Photo by Catarina Sousa from Pexels.
Collections: Mortgage News Property News
Share