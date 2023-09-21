Homeowners moved less often and clocked higher profits when selling their homes over the last decade.

Australian homeowners were less inclined to move but were more likely to score a bigger profit when selling their property over the last decade.

Domain’s Tenure and Profit report showed that tenure, which measures the number of years that a property is owned before being resold, increased in significantly over the past 10 years across capital cities and regional markets.

For houses, housing tenure across Australia increased from seven years in 2013 to nine years in 2023. In the unit sector, the hold period went from six years to eight years over the same period.

The table below shows how tenure increased in each market:

Area Houses Units 2023 2022 2018 2013 2023 2022 2018 2013 Sydney 10yrs 9yrs 9yrs 8yrs 8yrs 8yrs 6yrs 6yrs Melbourne 9yrs 9yrs 9yrs 8yrs 9yrs 9yrs 8yrs 8yrs Brisbane 9yrs 9yrs 9yrs 8yrs 7yrs 7yrs 8yrs 6yrs Adelaide 9yrs 9yrs 8yrs 7yrs 8yrs 8yrs 9yrs 7yrs Perth 10yrs 9yrs 9yrs 7yrs 9yrs 9yrs 10yrs 7yrs Canberra 10yrs 10yrs 9yrs 8yrs 6yrs 7yrs 8yrs 6yrs Hobart 7yrs 7yrs 7yrs 6yrs 7yrs 6yrs 7yrs 5yrs Darwin 12yrs 12yrs 11yrs 7yrs 11yrs 11yrs 11yrs 6yrs Reg NSW 8yrs 8yrs 8yrs 7yrs 7yrs 7yrs 7yrs 7yrs Reg Vic 8yrs 8yrs 8yrs 8yrs 11yrs 11yrs 10yrs 9yrs Reg Qld 9yrs 10yrs 9yrs 7yrs 7yrs 7yrs 8yrs 7yrs Reg SA 9yrs 10yrs 9yrs 7yrs 9yrs 10yrs 9yrs 7yrs Reg WA 10yrs 10yrs 10yrs 7yrs 10yrs 9yrs 8yrs 7yrs Reg Tas 6yrs 7yrs 7yrs 5yrs 6yrs 6yrs 8yrs 5yrs Reg NT 13yrs 12yrs 11yrs 7yrs 10yrs 10yrs 9yrs 6yrs Australia 9yrs 9yrs 9yrs 7yrs 8yrs 8yrs 8yrs 6yrs

Table Source: Domain