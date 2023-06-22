Sydney is shaping up to be the leader in the upcoming recovery.

Housing markets will be in a “well-established”, steady recovery over the coming financial year, with some of the capital cities poised to make a full recovery from the 2022 downturn.

According to Domain Forecast Report, some capital cities are anticipated to reach new record highs by the end of the financial year 2024, with Sydney leading the housing and unit segments.

Here are the forecasted growth rates in housing and unit markets in each capital city and major markets for FY 2024: