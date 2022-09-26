Applications for the scheme will open over the weekend, with over 10,000 places available each year until 2025.

The federal government will begin accepting applications for the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee scheme over the weekend, with 10,000 places available for buyers with as little as 5% deposit.

Housing Minister Julie Collins said the roll out of the places for the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee scheme is a part of an ambitious plan to tackle the housing challenge.

“Safe and affordable housing is central to the security and dignity of all Australians, but years of inaction on policy at a federal level - combined with devastating floods and fires - have increased pressure on people living outside our big cities,” she said.

“Our Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee will work alongside programs such as our $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund and Help to Buy program to help ease pressure on people right across the country trying to find somewhere to call home.”

What is the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee scheme?

The Regional First home Buyer Guarantee scheme is an expansion to the federal government’s Home Guarantee Scheme and provides a boost for homebuyers eyeing to buy in regional areas.

From October 2022 to June 2025, 10,000 guarantees each year will be rolled out, which would help first-home buyers purchase a regional home with as little as 5% loan deposit without having to pay for Lenders Mortgage Insurance (LMI).

Are you eligible for the Regional First home Buyer Guarantee scheme?

To be eligible to the scheme, interested buyers must meet the general requirements set under the First Home Guarantee scheme.

Applicants should be applying as an individual or a couple.

Applicants must be Australian citizens and be at least 18 years old.

Price caps are set at $125,000 for individuals and $200,000 for couples.

The scheme is only open for individuals who have not owned a home before, also known as first-home buyers.

The target property must be used as a principal place of residence and not an investment property.

What are the price caps for regional properties?

There are no official guidelines yet specific to the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee scheme but there are set price caps under the Home Guarantee Scheme. It is likely that the new program will follow the same price cap schedule:

Region Price Cap ($)

Capital City and Regional Centres Rest of state (Regional Areas) New South Wales 900,000 750,000 Victoria 800,000 650,000 Queensland 700,000 550,000 Western Australia 600,000 450,000 South Australia 600,000 450,000 Tasmania 600,000 450,000 ACT 750,000 Northern Territory 600,000

These increased price caps took effect from July 2021.

How can you apply for the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee?

To determine the eligibility for the scheme, buyers must reach out to a broker or a participating lender.

The lender panel consists of the following lenders:

Australian Military Bank Australian Mutual Bank Auswide Bank Bank Australia Bank First Bank of Heritage Isle Bank of Us bcu Bendigo Bank Beyond Bank Australia Border Bank Community First Credit Union SA Defence Bank Firefighters Mutual Bank G&C Mutual Bank Gateway Bank Great Southern Bank Health Professionals Bank Indigenous Business Australia Illawarra Credit Union IMB Ltd (trading as IMB bank) Mortgageport MyState Bank Newcastle Permanent Building Society P&N Bank People's Choice Police Bank Q Bank Queensland Country Bank Regional Australia Bank Teachers Mutual Bank The Mutual Bank UniBank Unity Bank Limited WAW

—

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels.