Buyers with a budget below $600,000 can snap up a unit in these markets.

First-home buyers and other home seekers with limited budgets who are on the lookout for suburbs near CBDs have several affordable and desirable options this spring-selling season.

New research from Well Money identified 20 suburbs where first-home buyers can purchase units with price tags of below $600,000.

These suburbs were ranked based on the number of years it would take someone with the average household income (based on Census data) in that suburb to buy a property outright valued at that suburb’s median sale price.

Well Money CEO Scott Spencer said as markets experience a slowdown after a two-year boom, it has become easier for many first-home buyers and young families to access suburbs that are affordable, desirable, and relatively close to capital city CBDs.

“Options are limited – but they do exist. That said, it’s still challenging, because prices are declining from a high base,” he said.

Mr Spencer said these unit markets, however, might not be for everyone.

“Unfortunately, if you want to buy a house in a desirable location, you need to extend your budget beyond $750,000,” he said.

Here are the 20 most affordable and desirable unit markets near CBDs:

State Suburb Median Sale Price Years of income to buy ACT Macquarie $300,000 3.0 years WA City Beach $579,000 3.0 years WA Aubin Grove $415,000 3.2 years QLD Wavell Heights $440,000 3.2 years QLD Camp Hill $520,000 3.2 years SA Mawson Lakes $333,000 3.3 years QLD Wakerley $517,500 3.4 years QLD Ashgrove $507,000 3.4 years SA Plympton $285,000 3.4 years QLD Alderley $415,000 3.4 years WA Canning Vale $410,000 3.5 years QLD Bridgeman Downs $530,000 3.5 years QLD Norman Park $535,000 3.6 years SA Parkside $380,000 3.6 years NT Marrara $370,000 3.6 years QLD Paddington $529,999 3.7 years QLD Parkinson $420,000 3.7 years SA Wayville $393,000 3.7 years SA Prospect $388,000 3.7 years SA Brooklyn Park $287,000 3.8 years

Photo by Tembela Bohle from Pexels