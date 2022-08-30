First-home buyers and other home seekers with limited budgets who are on the lookout for suburbs near CBDs have several affordable and desirable options this spring-selling season.
New research from Well Money identified 20 suburbs where first-home buyers can purchase units with price tags of below $600,000.
These suburbs were ranked based on the number of years it would take someone with the average household income (based on Census data) in that suburb to buy a property outright valued at that suburb’s median sale price.
Well Money CEO Scott Spencer said as markets experience a slowdown after a two-year boom, it has become easier for many first-home buyers and young families to access suburbs that are affordable, desirable, and relatively close to capital city CBDs.
“Options are limited – but they do exist. That said, it’s still challenging, because prices are declining from a high base,” he said.
Mr Spencer said these unit markets, however, might not be for everyone.
“Unfortunately, if you want to buy a house in a desirable location, you need to extend your budget beyond $750,000,” he said.
Here are the 20 most affordable and desirable unit markets near CBDs:
|
State
|
Suburb
|
Median Sale Price
|
Years of income to buy
|
ACT
|
Macquarie
|
$300,000
|
3.0 years
|
WA
|
City Beach
|
$579,000
|
3.0 years
|
WA
|
Aubin Grove
|
$415,000
|
3.2 years
|
QLD
|
Wavell Heights
|
$440,000
|
3.2 years
|
QLD
|
Camp Hill
|
$520,000
|
3.2 years
|
SA
|
Mawson Lakes
|
$333,000
|
3.3 years
|
QLD
|
Wakerley
|
$517,500
|
3.4 years
|
QLD
|
Ashgrove
|
$507,000
|
3.4 years
|
SA
|
Plympton
|
$285,000
|
3.4 years
|
QLD
|
Alderley
|
$415,000
|
3.4 years
|
WA
|
Canning Vale
|
$410,000
|
3.5 years
|
QLD
|
Bridgeman Downs
|
$530,000
|
3.5 years
|
QLD
|
Norman Park
|
$535,000
|
3.6 years
|
SA
|
Parkside
|
$380,000
|
3.6 years
|
NT
|
Marrara
|
$370,000
|
3.6 years
|
QLD
|
Paddington
|
$529,999
|
3.7 years
|
QLD
|
Parkinson
|
$420,000
|
3.7 years
|
SA
|
Wayville
|
$393,000
|
3.7 years
|
SA
|
Prospect
|
$388,000
|
3.7 years
|
SA
|
Brooklyn Park
|
$287,000
|
3.8 years
—
Photo by Tembela Bohle from Pexels
Collections: Mortgage News
Share