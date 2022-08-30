most-affordable-apartment-markets.png

First-home buyers and other home seekers with limited budgets who are on the lookout for suburbs near CBDs have several affordable and desirable options this spring-selling season.

New research from Well Money identified 20 suburbs where first-home buyers can purchase units with price tags of below $600,000.

These suburbs were ranked based on the number of years it would take someone with the average household income (based on Census data) in that suburb to buy a property outright valued at that suburb’s median sale price.

Well Money CEO Scott Spencer said as markets experience a slowdown after a two-year boom, it has become easier for many first-home buyers and young families to access suburbs that are affordable, desirable, and relatively close to capital city CBDs.

“Options are limited – but they do exist. That said, it’s still challenging, because prices are declining from a high base,” he said.

Mr Spencer said these unit markets, however, might not be for everyone.

“Unfortunately, if you want to buy a house in a desirable location, you need to extend your budget beyond $750,000,” he said.

Here are the 20 most affordable and desirable unit markets near CBDs:

State

Suburb

Median Sale Price

Years of income to buy

ACT

Macquarie

$300,000

3.0 years

WA

City Beach

$579,000

3.0 years

WA

Aubin Grove

$415,000

3.2 years

QLD

Wavell Heights

$440,000

3.2 years

QLD

Camp Hill

$520,000

3.2 years

SA

Mawson Lakes

$333,000

3.3 years

QLD

Wakerley

$517,500

3.4 years

QLD

Ashgrove

$507,000

3.4 years

SA

Plympton

$285,000

3.4 years

QLD

Alderley

$415,000

3.4 years

WA

Canning Vale

$410,000

3.5 years

QLD

Bridgeman Downs

$530,000

3.5 years

QLD

Norman Park

$535,000

3.6 years

SA

Parkside

$380,000

3.6 years

NT

Marrara

$370,000

3.6 years

QLD

Paddington

$529,999

3.7 years

QLD

Parkinson

$420,000

3.7 years

SA

Wayville

$393,000

3.7 years

SA

Prospect

$388,000

3.7 years

SA

Brooklyn Park

$287,000

3.8 years

