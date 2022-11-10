The gap between mortgage payments and rents has been squeezed by the increase in rates and property prices.

Darwin and Perth rose as the most favourable spots for homeowners over the year as they record the highest share of suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than to rent.

According to Domain, mortgage payments are cheaper than rent in 13.8% of suburbs for houses and 21% of suburbs for units on a national level.

However, these already reflect a substantial drop from last year when it was more affordable to buy a home than rent in roughly half of the suburbs.

The decline was apparent across Australia, with some cities even recording 0 suburbs where it is easier to service a mortgage.

Still, there are standouts which reported a high share of suburbs where it is easier to service a mortgage than rent.

In Darwin, for instance, 66.7% of suburbs for houses and 83.3% suburbs of units require lesser amount for mortgages than for rents. The same can be said for 26.2% of suburbs for houses and 82.1% of suburbs for units in Perth.

The proportion of suburbs that it is cheaper to rent or buy: Using 4.93% mortgage rate Proportion of suburbs that it is Houses Units Areas Cheaper to buy Cheaper to rent Cheaper to buy Cheaper to rent Australia 13.8% 86.2% 21.0% 79.0% Combined capitals 6.3% 93.7% 14.5% 85.5% Combined regionals 27.3% 72.7% 44.3% 55.7% Sydney 0% 100% 0% 100% Melbourne 0% 100% 1.5% 98.5% Brisbane 1.9% 98.1% 28.3% 71.7% Adelaide 8.6% 91.4% 30.0% 70.0% Perth 26.2% 73.8% 82.1% 17.9% Canberra 0% 100% 39.3% 60.7% Darwin 66.7% 33.3% 83.3% 16.7% Hobart 0% 100% – – Data provided by Domain

According to the research, there are two primary reasons behind the drop in the number of suburbs where it is easier to buy than to rent: the consecutive rate rises and the surge of house prices amid the boom last year.

The consecutive rate rises have already pushed the average owner-occupier new mortgage rates from the 2.3% low in August 2021 to 3.93% in August 2022, according to RBA data.

Taking into consideration the rate hikes since then, the average mortgage rate is now sitting at around 4.93%.

“It may have made more financial sense for household budgets to pay off a mortgage when interest rates were at rock bottom, but it has become more challenging as they rise at the fastest rate since 1994,” Domain said.

With this, the difference between mortgage payments and rent has been squeezed.

“It may have made more financial sense for household budgets to pay off a mortgage when interest rates were at rock bottom, but it has become more challenging as they rise at the fastest rate since 1994,” Domain said.

—

Photo by Nothing Ahead from Pexels.